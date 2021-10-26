Tucker Carlson Mocks Biden for Coughing and Talks About His ‘Saliva’ and ‘Phlegm’

Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night by spending several minutes mocking President Joe Biden for coughing into his hand, to argue that “the people who make the rules don’t have to follow them.”

Reacting to Biden recently going sans mask indoors, Carlson snarked that maybe the president is being kept from Americans because “he could infect millions.”

“There he was on film, his gaping maw completely uncovered, spewing hot corona breath, panting like an obscene phone caller on innocent passers-by,” he said. “Would you like some of Biden’s saliva with your entree tonight?”

The sarcasm continued as Carlson showed Biden coughing before shaking hands this week.

He also recalled a moment from the campaign trail last year when he lowered his mask to cough. “What does Joe Biden do as he feels the knot of phlegm rising in his throat? He rips down his mask and proceeds to cough into his own hand, once again coating his palm with infectious filth.”

And after showing the video of the cough, Carlson proceeded to do his own mock cough.

The Fox News host went on to raise questions about getting kids under 11 vaccinated, suggesting a mandate could be “dangerous” to them and calling the idea “lunacy.”

An FDA advisory board endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 hours earlier. The vote was 17 in favor, 0 against, and 1 abstention.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

