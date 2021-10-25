WATCH: Biden Coughs on His Hand Before Shaking Hands With Line of People

President Joe Biden briefly coughed into his hand as he addressed in audience in New Jersey on Monday — and proceeded to shake hands with officials in

He was in the state to gin up support for his infrastructure spending proposal, which has stalled in Congress. Footage from the event showed the president coughing on his hand as he departed his podium. He proceeded to extend it with a look of amazement on his face before walking off the stage to greet officials in attendance.

He quickly shook hands with at least three men — all of whom were wearing face masks — before shaking hands and clasping the shoulder of a fourth.

At New Jersey event, President Biden coughs directly into his hand before shaking hands while maskless. pic.twitter.com/fY6yK2PMZl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2021

Biden was flanked by several Secret Service guards who also donned face masks. However, it is not the first time the unmasked president has drawn attention for flouting health protocols. He made headlines last weekend for going to dinner at Georgetown’s upscale Fiola Mare with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, both of whom appeared to spend the evening unmasked.

