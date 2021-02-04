Tucker Carlson Mocks Journalists as Only Motivated By Grabbing ‘Power.’ Real Journalists Have Thoughts.

Reporters are calling out Tucker Carlson’s cynical claim that reporters only take up journalism as a means to gain “power.”

On his Wednesday night show, Carlson sarcastically wondered why people would choose a career in journalism at all. “It doesn’t pay well. Nobody likes you. It’s kind of a slog. It’s dying. But people do it anyway. Why is that? Of course, the answer’s obvious. For power. You get influence, you can tell people what to do.”

Carlson used the rest of the segment to rail at a New York Times column warning that America currently faces a “reality crisis,” and that the Biden administration should consider a number of ideas for how to deal with disinformation and extremism that can lead to events like the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson’s remarks were noticed by CNN’s Brian Stelter, who pointed out the reality that the Fox News host was also attacking all of the journalists who work for his network.

Tucker Carlson, insulting his own colleagues (and CNN et al), yet again… “You got to wonder why people go into journalism. It doesn’t pay well. Nobody likes you. It’s kind of a slog. It’s dying. But people do it anyway. Why is that? Of course the answer’s obvious. For POWER” pic.twitter.com/K8E94WXBUG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 4, 2021

The insults eventually made waves across the rest of the Twitterverse, and journalists responded to Carlson’s claim by explaining their actual reasons for taking up journalism and all of the challenges the field entails.

I’m a reporter because I like helping people and telling stories. I’m exhausted and drained and frequently defeated but have never been bored. I’m not a nihilist, which might help me see the obvious great parts of this job. If I wanted power, I’d do literally anything else. https://t.co/1dLQviKqpq — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 4, 2021

That’s exactly what I was thinking in 2007 when I loaded all my belongings into the trunk of my 1992 Ford Crown Victoria and moved to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to go to work earning $13 an hour writing 7-10 stories a week for a 12,000-circulation newspaper. I craved power. https://t.co/0mziwK6Gv7 — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) February 4, 2021

I’ve asked hundreds of journlists why they chose it. Top answers: * I love to write, it’s a way to make a living as a writer.

* You can make a difference.

* Something new every day.

* Magic carpet ride: see more of the world.

* License to ask questions and find out weird stuff. https://t.co/xYopsIipMQ — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) February 4, 2021

Yeah, I totally got into my career as a sportswriter at the Cedar Rapids Gazette for power. Totally. Either that, or to tell the stories of people and kids in our community. One or the other. https://t.co/SIvKOHgYzE — Jeff Johnson (@jeje66) February 4, 2021

me irl, producing KDKA-TV News At 10:00 On Pittsburgh’s CW https://t.co/V6us6gmgWV pic.twitter.com/xkzUPOYMHl — James Santelli is ready for Pitt Volleyball season (@JamesSantelli) February 4, 2021

all i wanted was power and all i got was reading a 117-pension bill while eating cold chinese takeout and waiting for my tears to dry at 10:26 p.m. https://t.co/wBIpzli0FG — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) February 4, 2021

I went into journalism because I used to watch @60Minutes with my dad on Sunday nights after football and almost every story would leave me with the feeling that it would be intolerable if I hadn’t known about it and thankful that I did. — Maria Spinella (@mariaspinella) February 4, 2021

Others responded with mockery and sarcasm for Carlson’s insults:

actually I do it because I enjoy being screamed at by strangers on the internet https://t.co/8rqo2u3pxF — mallorie sullivan 🌟 (@malloriesullivn) February 4, 2021

Personally, it’s because I’m a masochist https://t.co/kTKy1JImG8 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) February 4, 2021

Did I go into this field for power? No. It was to be universally well liked. https://t.co/XhyPi1KD3n — Emily 🥯 Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) February 4, 2021

I did it for the simple joy of my editor making me write the same story a 12th time and then finding out he put a typo in my lede — Ben Fox Rubin (@benfoxrubin) February 4, 2021

And then there were those who called out Carlson for sneering at others about “power” when he’s the rich person with a lucrative national TV gig and all of the influence it entails:

The amount of projection here is off the charts https://t.co/OtjTsGWof3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 4, 2021

1. Tucker Carlson is not a journalist. 2. Despite that, he makes millions of dollars a year. 3. I have been a journalist for 15 years, and I swear on all that’s holy, I didn’t get into it for the power. 4. It bears repeating…Tucker Carlson is not a journalist. https://t.co/YsEkwmLJiY — Josh Kranzberg (@JEKranzberg) February 4, 2021

Tucker Carlson accuses *others* in the media of wanting power and influence. Here he is attending a private party *with the then president* at his elite Florida resort. https://t.co/sJpL7oKm38 pic.twitter.com/OlrIFChYmX — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 4, 2021

Doesn’t Tucker make something like $10 million a year? Doesn’t his fellow Fox News star Sean Hannity make $43 million a year? Does anybody really buy this shtick? https://t.co/gkMmdfV6No — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) February 4, 2021

