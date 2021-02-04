comScore Tucker Carlson Mocks Journalists as Only Motivated By Grabbing ‘Power.’ Real Journalists Have Thoughts.

By Ken MeyerFeb 4th, 2021, 8:32 am

Reporters are calling out Tucker Carlson’s cynical claim that reporters only take up journalism as a means to gain “power.”

On his Wednesday night show, Carlson sarcastically wondered why people would choose a career in journalism at all. “It doesn’t pay well. Nobody likes you. It’s kind of a slog. It’s dying. But people do it anyway. Why is that? Of course, the answer’s obvious. For power. You get influence, you can tell people what to do.”

Carlson used the rest of the segment to rail at a New York Times column warning that America currently faces a “reality crisis,” and that the Biden administration should consider a number of ideas for how to deal with disinformation and extremism that can lead to events like the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson’s remarks were noticed by CNN’s Brian Stelter, who pointed out the reality that the Fox News host was also attacking all of the journalists who work for his network.

The insults eventually made waves across the rest of the Twitterverse, and journalists responded to Carlson’s claim by explaining their actual reasons for taking up journalism and all of the challenges the field entails.

Others responded with mockery and sarcasm for Carlson’s insults:

And then there were those who called out Carlson for sneering at others about “power” when he’s the rich person with a lucrative national TV gig and all of the influence it entails:

