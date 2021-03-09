Tucker Carlson Mocks Meghan Markle, Calls Her a ‘Narcissist’ Over Oprah Interview

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called Meghan Markle a narcissist as he repeatedly mocked her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He started by telling viewers “we didn’t plan to talk about the British royal family tonight” before picking up on one segment of the interview with “Prince Whatever-His-Name-Is and his angry wife from Los Angeles.”

Carlson shared one clip of Markle addressing reporting that said she made Kate Middleton cry. Markle said “the reverse happened” and told Winfrey, “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to, yes, the issue was correct,, about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

“So that was the princess or duchess or whatever she is,” Carlson said. “Here’s this royal person, one of the most famous and fawned-over people in the world telling Oprah that she was incredibly wounded because she got into some kind of petty argument about dresses with her sister-in-law at her wedding three years ago.”

“She and her sister-in-law had a tiff about clothes. That’s never happened before. She thinks this is important to bring up in a television interview. It was her 9/11,” he continued, calling Markle a “narcissist.”

Carlson mockingly said “she’s actually an oppressed victim” and — in response to Markle saying she was silenced — told viewers, “A rational person might consider this claim absurd, but amazingly no one else seems to think it is.”

He said it’s not just Markle, but a number of “powerful people decid[ing] that they are oppressed,” and pointed to Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]