Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night immediately dismissing the Trump impeachment trial out of hand and telling viewers it’s a “distraction.”

Day one of the trial kicked off Tuesday, and the Senate voted 56-44 to affirm the constitutionality of the trial after former President Donald Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection last month.

Carlson started his show by telling viewers, “You’ve probably been glued to the tube all day. Donald Trump’s second impeachment proceedings started. We didn’t watch any of it.”

He briefly referenced the widespread criticism of Bruce Castor’s performance — which, according to reports, enraged even Trump — and dismissed it as something that “might be a mildly interesting fact” on a “slow day.”

“At this point, honestly, who cares?” Carlson said. “Impeachment? The whole thing is ridiculous. They are literally impeaching a president who isn’t even the president anymore. They’re yelling at someone who’s already left the room.”

He called the trial a “farce” and even told viewers anyone telling them the details are important “is probably trying to distract you from something that actually is important.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

