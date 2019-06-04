Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped The Daily Beast after the online news outlet published a story identifying the troll who posted a widely-shared doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was slowed to make her appear intoxicated.

The man behind the Pelosi video, which went viral a few weeks ago after President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani shared it, turned out to be a forklift driver who ran several small blogs and social media pages, but Carlson argued the clip was quickly forgotten and not worth covering.

“One group of people did not forget [the Pelosi video], couldn’t forget, refused to forget, the press. They weren’t just angry, they were outraged,” Carlson said. “Somebody created an edited video. And it wasn’t like that time NBC edited the 911 call to make George Zimmerman sound like a racist murder.”

He continued by specifically calling out Daily Beast reporter Kevin Poulsen for authoring the piece:

“[Poulsen] didn’t just name the guy. He ridiculed his employment history. He called him an itinerant forklift operator and described his various moves across the country… Poulsen also describes his criminal record, which I think Poulsen himself has, but whatever, it has nothing to do with the story. Poulsen just wanted to humiliate him, which he did… He wanted to crush him, and so he did.”

After noting that an anonymous Facebook employee acted as a source for Poulsen to identify the troll, Carlson suggested that conservatives will have to deal with more than just bans from the social media platform.

“Facebook doesn’t just block you, they’ll team up with the Daily Beast to destroy you,” he said. “That’s a standard on the American left now. If you disagree with the ruling class, you’re fair game. Fair game for harassment, ridicule, boycott.”

“These same journalists have been happy to taunt ordinary Americans as public enemies. The difference is they think you deserve that,” he added.”

After being asked about being criticized for identifying the troll, Daily Beast editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman argued to CNN’s Brian Stelter that it was worth releasing his name since the viral doctored video reached “the highest levels of power, with Rudy Giuliani himself tweeting it out.”

