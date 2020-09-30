Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blasted Joe Biden for some of his answers at the first presidential debate, but admitted at the outset the pre-debate focus on the Democratic nominee’s mental fitness may have been a mistake.

Carlson said the big takeaway from the debate is that “America deserves better” and said it was “a painful, highly depressing 90 minutes and at times things seemed out of control.”

He also said this was one of the big takeaway:

“As a political matter, the main thing we learned last night is that it was a mistake to spend so much time focusing on Joe Biden’s mental decline. Yes, it’s real. Yes, Joe Biden is fading, we’ve showed you dozens of examples of it for months now. But on stage last night, Biden did not seem senile. If you tuned in expecting him to forget his own name — and honestly we did expect that — you may have been surprised by how precise some of his answers were — not all of them, but enough of them. Trump isn’t going to win this race by calling Joe Biden senile, nor by the way is Joe Biden going to win by calling Donald Trump a racist, as he repeatedly did last night. That slander didn’t work four years ago, it will not work now.”

He hit Biden in particular for not saying whether he would support court-packing on the Supreme Court, saying “of course’ he does “otherwise he would have denied it.”

But while Carlson said Trump “defended our system” and said “virtually nothing” radical, he added “the Biden people are very serious about politics” based on some of the candidate’s answers and remarked, “Amazingly, tragically, many people watching last night may have concluded that Joe Biden is the stable, steady alternative.”

Carlson also dismissed the exchange over white supremacy and mocked the idea it’s a serious threat, bringing up the riots that have sprung up in cities across the country in the past few months.

