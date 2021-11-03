Tucker Carlson Says He’s ‘Never Figured Out What Critical Race Theory Is,’ Likens It to ‘Nazi Stuff’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Wednesday night there’s no question the backlash over “critical race theory” was a factor in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Carlson mocked the cable news reactions to Glenn Youngkin’s win that ascribed it to parents being freaked out by talk of critical race theory.

On MSNBC Tuesday night, Nicolle Wallace said “critical race theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs,” while Joy Reid said it was being used as a right-wing “bogeyman.”

Carlson showed clips of Wallace, Reid, and others on MSNBC before saying, “These people are Jim Jones. At best. Most of them don’t even believe it with the sincerity Jim Jones did.”

“This is not a semantic debate about what critical race theory means,” he continued. “Schools are teaching students, your children, that some races are inherently superior to other races. That’s the definition of racism, that some children are born with the sin of sin, inherently? That’s Nazi stuff, it is. It is totally un-American.”

Earlier in the show, Brit Hume told Carlson the idea that Republicans were the ones who brought race into this is “baloney.”

“You can say technically, Tucker, it’s not being taught in the sense — volumes have been written on critical race theory and it’s not been handed out as a textbook. But its influence and its tenets are in those schools,” he said.

Carlson responded by saying, “I’ve never figured out what critical race theory is, to be totally honest, after a year of talking about it.”

You can watch both clips above, via Fox News.

