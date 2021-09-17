Tucker Carlson Says Military Carried Out Drone Strike That Killed 10 to Show Biden Isn’t ‘Senile and Totally Incompetent’

Tucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration on Friday night for carrying out a drone strike in Kabul last month that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

Initially, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike.” But after a New York Times investigation revealed the attack had killed civilians, including a father and his children, the Pentagon admitted on Friday it had made a “tragic mistake.”

Carlson cited the suicide attack in Kabul that preceded the drone strike. In that incident, a suicide bomber killed about 170 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. The Fox News host said the drone strike was motivated be a desire by the Biden administration to demonstrate competency, after it had come under heavy criticism over the deadly suicide attack.

“At the time, even Democrats were pointing out the obvious: Joe Biden is senile and totally incompetent,” Carlson claimed. “So the administration at that moment desperately needed something to prove they are not senile and incompetent, they are instead decisive and strong. And what better way to do that than to kill people? So that day the U.S. military bombed a white Toyota in a residential complex not far from the Kabul airport. The White House touted that strike as a demonstration of our over-the-horizon military capabilities in Afghanistan.”

Carlson then panned the mainstream media, claiming reporters had accepted the Department of Defense’s initial claim that the drone attacked had killed terrorists.

Watch above via Fox News.

