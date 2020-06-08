Tucker Carlson opened his show Monday with a lengthy monologue going off on the Black Lives Matter movement, swiping at Mitt Romney for joining a march, and saying people are trying to shut down any criticism of the protests.

He told viewers that what’s happening across the country “has very little to do with black lives,” saying “if Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of black people, and they should, they wouldn’t ignore the murder of thousands of young black men in their cities every year. They wouldn’t put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods. They would instead do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families, which we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is central to the life prospects of children. If they tried to make black neighborhoods as safe as their own neighborhoods.”

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives,” Carlson reiterated, before sending a message directly to viewers:

“Remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will. Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.”

He invoked Drew Brees, who apologized after being called out for his criticisms of players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Carlson said, “Now they’re using him as a propaganda organ, hostage tape after hostage tape.”

Carlson concluded, “Truth is a defense, no matter what they’re telling you at this moment. This moment will pass, rememr that. All moments do. When it does, we will look back at what we just saw in horror and disbelief, but if you’re honest now, you will keep your dignity, and ultimately you will be very glad about that. Life is not worth living without it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]