‘Don’t Do That!’ Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Ana Navarro for Trying to Grill JD Vance Over Michelle Obama UFC Insult During Transition to Break

Whoopi Goldberg scolded The View co-host Ana Navarro on Tuesday for trying to ask Vice President JD Vance about the insult lobbed at Michelle Obama during Sunday night’s UFC event at the White House as Goldberg tried to cut to a commercial break.

The vice president appeared in-studio for a lengthy interview, and while Vance was primarily there to talk about his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, the co-hosts asked him a wide variety of questions about his role within President Donald Trump’s administration.

As the show was nearing a commercial break, Goldberg attempted to rein in the conversation so the group could continue when they were back on air. Navarro, however, tried to sneak in a question in the final seconds.

“Can I ask about a specific piece of Black history?” Navarro said. “Do you think the attack on Michelle Obama–”

That’s when Goldberg raised her voice to remind everyone they had to go to break, directing her ire toward Navarro.

“I have to go to break!” Goldberg said. “Ana, God, please! We have more with Vice President JD Vance when we come back. Don’t do that!”

Vance was clearly amused by the awkward moment, as he was shown laughing before the show went to break.

Navarro was referring to a moment during Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. While talking to Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview, heavyweight Josh Hokit randomly yelled, “Michelle Obama is a man!” The moment has dominated discussions about the event.

Watch above via ABC

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