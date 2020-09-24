Fox News host Tucker Carlson railed against Black MSNBC pundits on his primetime show Thursday night, accusing them of attacking the Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as a “race-traitor” following his announcement about the lack of indictments for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“Well if nothing else, that shows that real-life is more complicated than the straightforward black-and-white race war the media is always promoting,” Carlson began. “MSNBC won’t acknowledge that though, in fact, yesterday they turned over their airwaves to talking heads who describe the African-American attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, as a race traitor for disagreeing with them.”

Carlson then aired snippets of MSNBC host Joy Reid as well as other guests on the competing cable network, railing against Cameron.

One clip Carlson played was of MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson stating, “I’m so disgusted by this. I’m so disgusted by Daniel Cameron’s performance. I’m so sick and tired of Black people going on the air and performing for violence and white supremacy and state-sponsored violence against Black people and claiming their mamas and claiming that because, as a Black man, they care about it.”

The highly rated Fox News host then continued by further ripping into his former employer, MSNBC, for airing such commentary, stating that the network should “be ashamed” of themselves.

“Here’s a thought. You shouldn’t put crap like that on TV. It’s too dishonest, its too divisive, it hurts the country too much,” Carlson stated. “It’s flat-out racist and it’s wrong and the people who run NBC News should be ashamed of that.”

“They should stop putting that stuff on television, it legitimately hurts the country,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

