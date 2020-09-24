Sen. Elizabeth Warren fired back at President Donald Trump for his stubborn refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and his suggestion that millions of ballots should be invalidate for him to consider the 2020 election legitimate.

Trump’s noncommittal response to the election results at his Wednesday press briefing sparked outrage and blowback, even from some in his party. Warren likewise joined in the chorus of politicians expressing dismay about Trump’s comments as well as some Republicans defense of them, during an appearance on All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday night.

“I find it a strange line from some of your Republican colleagues about, well, you know, ‘We’ll listen to the courts. The courts will decide. We also need to get this justice the court because the court will decide the election,’ as if that’s a fait accompli,” host Chris Hayes said to Warren. “What do you think when you hear that?”

“When Donald Trump says that he is not necessarily going to accept the will of the voters, he’s flirting with treason,” Warren fired back. “He’s saying peaceful transition of power doesn’t matter to him. All that matters to him, once again, is Donald Trump and whatever Donald Trump wants. And for Republicans, once again, to step up, these Republican senators to enable him in that, to support him in that and to start to talk about the November 3rd election, as if this isn’t about voters getting their choice, but it is about Supreme Court justices getting their choice means that they are a party to it.”

Warren then exhorted Democrats to remove all question about the outcome of the election by turning out and soundly defeating Trump and his party at the polls.

“That means to me that, come November 3rd, we need to hold them all accountable. And when I say hold them all accountable, I mean Donald Trump. I mean those Republican senators. I mean those Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said. “We need to not just beat them by a little bit. The idea that they can go litigate when it’s close. I mean beat ’em big, that’s what we got to do.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

