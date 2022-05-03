Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claimed Democrats are supporting Ukraine’s war against Russia’s invading military because they want revenge against Moscow over Donald Trump winning the 2016 election.

In his Monday opening monologue, Carlson scoffed at how Democrats have repeatedly blamed Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton on Russia’s interference with American political institutions. As Carlson claimed there was “no evidence” behind the notion, he proceeded to say “that’s why they are taking us to war with Russia.”

“The core motivation is just that simple,” Carlson said. “We know the war in Ukraine is not about saving democracy. Please. We know it’s not about protecting the sacred borders of a sovereign country. We know the Biden administration doesn’t care about those principles because they run our country and we see how they act.”

Carlson went on to say “we know for dead certain…that the war is not about helping the Ukraine people,” even as he conceded “many more Ukrainian civilians will die.” Blaming this on the Biden administration’s policies, Carlson said “If you want to save Ukraine, its people, its infrastructure, its nation, you would push for a settlement now. You would have done it two months ago, but they are not doing that. They’ve rejected it out of hand, so that’s not their goal.”

Instead of noting that how peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly fallen apart, Carlson claimed “the war in Ukraine is designed to cause regime change in Moscow.”

“They want to topple the Russian government,” Carlson exclaimed. “That would be payback for the 2016 election. So this is the logical, maybe the inevitable end stage of Russiagate.”

Throughout the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, Carlson has come under criticism for repeatedly pushing talking points favorable to Russia and Vladimir Putin. Carlson’s commentary has been featured in Russian state media propaganda, and previous reports have noted that the Kremlin has been urging Russian media to air more of him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com