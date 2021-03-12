Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took a moment Friday night to again swipe at the Pentagon after criticism from the Defense Department of his comments about female service members.

Carlson mocked President Joe Biden this week for remarks talking about “designing body armor that fits women properly; tailoring combat uniforms for women; creating maternity flight suits; updating”:

“Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore, since men and women no longer exist… Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby condemned Carlson’s segment and said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reacted to it with “revulsion.”

On Friday Carlson mockingly mentioned “Operation Silence-The-Talk-Show-Host” and said, “Friends called us in concern. ‘Are you guys all right?'”

He continued:

“We were almost rattled. Then we realized if the woke generals treat us like they’ve treated the Taliban, we’ll be fine. 20 years later, the Taliban are still here. Maybe we ought to promise the Pentagon that we’ll get rid of traditional gender roles on this show. Change the pronouns, defeat the patriarchy, and all that. Then they’d send us millions in unmarked $100 bills as a reward.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]