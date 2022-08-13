Tulsi Gabbard on Fox News Calls Trump Raid ‘Weaponization’ of DOJ, Decries ‘Hallmarks of Dictatorship’ Under ‘Biden Regime’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard filled in as guest host for Tucker Carlson on Fox News Friday, and across two segments warned about the “weaponization” of law enforcement in the United States, as well as the “hallmarks of dictatorship” she said are apparent under President Joe Biden‘s administration.

“The FBI’s raid on Mar-A-Lago was a major escalation of the weaponization of the security state on the American public,” said Gabbard on Friday. “It’s about to get much worse because right here before the midterms, we are seeing these entities being politicized and weaponized.”

Gabbard first spoke with guest with David Sacks of Craft Ventures about “censorship” before delivering her monologue about the Mar-a-Lago raid and investigation into Donald Trump.

“Whatever your views are on Donald Trump, there is no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home earlier this week has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there’s no turning back,” said Gabbard. “The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago changed the country that we grew up, and we grew up believing that, hey, our government will apply the law equally to all Americans, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat. We’re seeing more and more that that country no longer exists.”

Bringing up the DOJ, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the IRS, Gabbard said law enforcement at the highest levels has been “Weaponized to target the political opponents of the uni-party, the permanent Washington, and the Biden regime.”

Gabbard added that Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s statement this week about the raid was “a stark warning to anyone who dares to disagree with these tactics that are all hallmarks of a dictatorship.”

After playing a clip of Garland condemning the condemnations of the raid, Gabbard said, “So you are not allowed to disagree with the FBI. That is the new message.”

“The security state will label you an extremist for daring to challenge or disagree with the regime’s weaponization of law enforcement,” said Gabbard to lead-in to a clip of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Democrat Tim Ryan trashing Republicans as “extremists.”

In the earlier segment, Gabbard spoke to Sacks about Twitter’s new policy as an example of “the weaponization of the security state.”

“Twitter just announced it’s rolling out their new misinformation rules to, quote, protect conversation on Twitter during elections,” said Gabbard for her example of that weaponization. She was referring to Twitter’s recent announcement that they are bringing back “prebunks” ahead of the midterms.

Sacks said that although there are many steps Twitter could take to combat actual disinformation, they instead enforce opinions held by Twitter employees who have “A real blind spot with regard to their partisan bias.”

“So there’s a lot of issues where they think it’s misinformation, but really it’s just that that’s their opinion on the matter,” said Sacks. “It’s very dangerous when they start censoring information that’s relevant to an election based on what they think their view of the truth is.”

Gabbard and Sacks then elaborated on the ways in which the administration works in concert with tech on “censorship” and that it’s an “end run around the First Amendment.”

Watch the clips above, via Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com