Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling called for Twitter’s guidelines to be better enforced after she received a death threat on the social media platform in response to her sympathy for writer Salman Rushdie, after the violent attack in New York.

Rushdie, who has been under a death threat from Iran since the 1980s, was attacked and stabbed just before he was scheduled to deliver a lecture on Friday. Video footage from the incident shows the writer being taken to a medical helicopter in order to be transported to a hospital.

The Harry Potter creator — who has faced controversy in the past for her perpetuation of anti-trans rhetoric — took to Twitter when she heard the “horrifying” news, hoping for Rushdie’s recovery:

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

A Twitter user with the name Meer Asif Aziz replied to Rowling’s sympathy by threatening the author “don’t worry you are next.”

Rowling publicly called for Twitter to take action against the threatening individual asking for their “support,” in this incident by posting screenshots of Aziz’s response and profile.

The author noted that police were now involved after thanking her supporters for their messages.

Rowling additionally quoted Twitter’s social media guidelines on violence, terrorism, and extremism to argue that Aziz violated these supposed restrictions when he threatened her.

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right? “Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence… “Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism…” pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Since Friday’s attack on Rushdie, which has reportedly left the author on a ventilator currently, President Joe Biden’s White House has condemned the violence. Rushdie was born in India but has lived in the United States since 2000.

According to the AP, Iran is offering over $3 million to anyone who kills Rushdie, after his 1988 book The Satanic Verses, led to a fatwa.

