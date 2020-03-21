Two Fox News Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Total at Fox to Four

Two more employees of Fox News Media have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to an internal Fox News company-wide email obtained by Mediaite Saturday evening.

The email message was sent to all Fox News employees sharing the news of the two new cases, which brings the total number of Fox News employees with known positive coronavirus tests to four, all of whom are based in New York City.

The first Fox News employee with coronavirus worked for Fox Business, as part of Lou Dobbs’ team. Dobbs and the rest of his colleagues are currently self-quarantining.

Saturday’s company email said that all Fox News employees who may have worked directly with either of the two employees with coronavirus had been contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

The company was also “continuing to take every necessary precaution and to follow every protocol which includes deep cleaning all surfaces these employees were in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed multiple times a day throughout all areas of the building.”

