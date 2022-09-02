Uber Driver Buys 2020 Dominion Voting Machine for $8, Sells to ‘Voting Machine Expert’ for $1200

An Ohio Uber driver found himself a healthy profit after picking up a Dominion Voting machine from the 2020 presidential election for eight dollars and turning around and selling it for $1200.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reported on the bizarre story for New Day on Friday, speaking to both buyers of the machine.

Uber driver Ean Hutchinson won the voting machine after being the only bidder in an online Goodwill auction. It’s unclear if the Goodwill in Michigan knew it was a Dominion Voting machine, but Hutchinson knew what it was the second he saw the company’s name. His winning bid? $7.99.

Hutchinson then turned around and sold the machine on Ebay for $1200, writing in his listing that the buyer could “own a piece of history.”

“As far as I was aware, it was a completely legal sale on my end,” Hutchinson told O’Sullivan.

Harri Hursti, described as a voting machine expert by CNN, now has the machine, boxed up and “preserved as evidence” for authorities.

“I’m really surprised about this. I mean, eight dollars. He made a good profit,” Hursti said with a laugh after learning what Hutchinson paid.

A voting machine ending up being sold in a Goodwill auction could stoke conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump and others that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, but Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed there’s nothing to fear.

“Michigan’s elections are secure. Before every election, we test every machine for accuracy. We’ve never seen, even with this unauthorized access to machines, any actual evidence of any challenges or wrongdoing or lack of security in the process,” Benson said.

She claimed there is a “a nationally coordinated effort” to interfere in elections that includes people trying to gain access to voting machines in an attempt to proven Trump’s claims of a rigged election — there has been no official proof of the widespread fraud Trump repeatedly claims there was.

Hursti expressed some concern though over the fact that officials did not even know the machine was missing until he informed them.

“It is shocking that only when we started asking, ‘does it belong somewhere?’ Only after that, did they realize it had been stolen,” he said.

