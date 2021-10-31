VA Gov. Candidate Glenn Youngkin Predicts He’ll Win an ‘Overwhelming Victory’ And Slams Contesting Elections as ‘What a Failing Politician Does’

Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin appeared on Mark Levin’s Fox News program Sunday evening to discuss Tuesday’s upcoming election, predicted he would win an “overwhelming victory,” and slammed election contests as something that a “failing politician” would do.

During the interview, Levin brought up Marc Elias, a Democratic attorney who has represented political candidates in several high-profile election challenges. Elias was the focus of a Levin rant during his show on Friday, when he accused Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, of “preparing to try and steal the election” because he had hired Elias’ law firm.

Declaring Elias to be “very creepy” and “problematic,” Levin asked Youngkin if he was “concerned” about McAuliffe hiring Elias, because “even if you should win…he’s hiring this guy Marc Elias, they’re going to try to do everything they can to undo the election.”

“This is right out of his playbook,” replied Youngkin, “and this is what a failing politician does when they see the sun setting on their 43 year political career.”

McAuliffe could “hire as many lawyers as he wants,” Youngkin continued, but he expected Virginia voters would be “making a bold statement.”

“This is not going to be a close election. You just can see us pulling away.”

Youngkin predicted that not only would he win the governor’s race, but that Republicans would also sweep the other races on Tuesday’s ballot, winning lieutenant governor and attorney general, taking back control in the House of Delegates, as well as other victories in sheriff, school board, and other local races.

“A lawyer here and there that my opponent hires is not going to make a difference,” said Youngkin. “Because this is going to be an overwhelming victory.”

What Levin did not mention (in either his interview with Youngkin or on his show Friday) was that Elias was hired by President Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee to manage the state-by-state response to the dozens of lawsuits that former President Donald Trump filed in his attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 election in states that Biden won.

In other words, Elias was hired to help defend against Trump’s election challenges, which were tossed out of court after court, at the state and federal level, many times by judges who were appointed by Republicans or even by Trump himself.

Regardless, hiring a law firm that has represented clients in election contests is not “stealing” an election.

Presumably, Youngkin does not consider Trump to be a “failing politician,” despite his 2020 election loss and numerous attempts to overturn the results.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

