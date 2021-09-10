‘Vaccines Work’: CNN is Airing a Blunt Ad Pushing Inoculation

CNN has released a new “Facts First” ad calling on people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The ad, which was released on Aug. 23 and is around 14 seconds, features a white screen with flashing questions including “Do you know anyone with polio” and “How about smallpox.”

It then shows the words “Vaccines work” followed by “But only if we take them.”

The ad ends with CNN’s logo with the words “Facts First” underneath it.

.@CNN recently released another “Facts First” ad, this one calling on people to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/8ehgVpNTEz — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) September 10, 2021

CNN has criticized people — including on the right, and Fox News — claiming they have spread disinformation about vaccines.

For example, in July, CNN co-host John Berman said that, regarding Fox News, “you don’t have to work hard there to find people dissing on vaccines until recently” where “some of their people started suggesting, ‘hey, science works, vaccines work.’” Brian Stelter, Jim Acosta and Oliver Darcy are among the CNN personalities who have gone after Fox News as it pertains to vaccination. Fox News has required its employees to reveal their vaccination status and wear a mask in control rooms and small settings regardless of vaccination status.

In July, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said, “As a channel, CNN shouldn’t have a position on whether you should take medicine or not because it’s a news channel. It’s not a health agency.” That same month, Carlson’s fellow anchor Sean Hannity said, “It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Fox News has defended its coverage of coronavirus vaccination. A network spokesperson has pointed to comments Carlson made during a show in April in support of vaccination.

“I’ve had a million vaccines in my life, as we all have,” Carlson said on that broadcast. “I think vaccines are great.”

The spokesperson has also noted Laura Ingraham has come out in favor of adults choosing to receive vaccines if they want them.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com