CNN’s Van Jones ripped into Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign, as returns came back in favor of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Anchor Anderson Cooper posed a question to Jones following CNN’s showing of McAuliffe’s speech late on Tuesday evening, asking for his comment on what he made of the content, or lack thereof.

While CNN has yet to officially project a winner of the Virginia governor’s race, Jones’ mind was seemingly made up already.

“Well, look, there he is, Terry Mcauliffe. He’s the energizer bunny of the Democratic party,” said Jones, “but it looks like this may be the end of his career.”

Jones continued to assert that McAuliffe’s strategy was flawed, “He did not run a campaign that fit his time and that fit the state.”

The frequent CNN contributor then shifted attention to the projected winner saying, “I think that he was trying to run against Donald Trump and this guy was able to run as a champion for parents,” in a rare moment of backhanded praise from Jones to a Republican candidate.

“You’ve got a lot of parents who just spent a year home schooling their kids and were forced to do so,” continued Jones. “To tell those people, look, we don’t care what you think about education, that is a big insult.”

“I think you will see Republicans try to demagogue this issue around parental rights going forward,” predicted Jones, additionally claiming that lessons taken away from this race can serve as a “playbook.”

Jones concluded his commentary stating that he believes Mcauliffe, “would have been a great governor, including that he hopes “he gets a chance to be a governor.”

“But I don’t think he ran a great campaign.”

