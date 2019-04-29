Washington Post: Trump Has Lied More Than 10,000 Times Since Becoming POTUS

President Donald Trump‘s frequency of lies has reached a new space to the left of the decimal point.

Washington Post has determined that the president has made over 10,000 false and misleading claims since assuming office. The number took a significant jump in recent days between Trump’s interviews with Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, his speech to the NRA, and his latest campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Glenn Kessler joined CNN on Monday to break down this milestone, and his calculations put Trump on an average of 23 lies a day for the last 7 months. Kessler also found that Trump has lied more in the last 3 days that he did in a single month during the earliest points of his presidency.

Since the release of Robert Mueller‘s report has been the leading topic of political discussion over the last few weeks, Kessler explained that it has reached a new phase of Trump’s “bottomless Pinnochios.” The categorization is reserved for Trump’s most frequently-repeated lies in what seems to be a deliberate effort to deceive the public.

“What he keeps saying is the Mueller report found no obstruction. That’s not true,” Kessler said. “The Mueller report outlined five to ten instances that could be grounds for obstruction. It said a sitting president is not indicted for obstruction, so Mueller left it to Congress. To run around and say he had total exoneration, which he likes to say, is not correct.”

The conversation continued to revolve around how the Trump Administration reacts to fact checking, and how they sometimes lie even about positive news.

Watch above, via CNN.

