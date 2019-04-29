Former President Barack Obama took what many saw as a veiled shot at President Donald Trump during a weekend conversation at The National Museum of African American History and Culture to celebrate the centennial of Nelson Mandela.

Obama said “leaders who feed fear typically are also one who avoid facts,” and while he didn’t mention anyone by name, many are seeing this as a not so subtle dig at the current administration, who has beaten a nonstop drum of fear for an alleged crisis at the southern border.

Barack Obama: “Leaders who feed fear typically are also ones who avoid facts.”

Via The Hill pic.twitter.com/bCCvcg0v5Q — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 28, 2019

Obama later followed up by clarifying the difference between hope and fear as political tactics, saying that “The good news is that fear is typically the province of the old. And hope is the province of the young.”

Barack Obama: “There is always a struggle between hope and fear, between the world as it is and how we’d like it to be… The good news is that fear is typically the province of the old. And hope is the province of the young.”

Via The Hill pic.twitter.com/Ivokw9BWlT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 28, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com