WATCH: 11 TV Stations Run Pro-Amazon Script Written by Amazon Ahead of Annual Shareholder Meeting

By Leia IdlibyMay 26th, 2020, 4:50 pm

At least 11 local television stations ran a pro-Amazon news segment, written by the company itself, prior to the company’s annual shareholder meeting, according to a Tuesday report.

Amazon’s investors have pushed the company to address worker safety after at least eight of their employees died of the coronavirus, prompting Amazon to send a script to local news outlets to promote the company’s safety measures amid the pandemic:

“Millions of Americans staying at home are relying on Amazon,” reporters said, reading off a script. “The company is keeping its employees safe and healthy while still delivering those packages to your doorstep.”

The reporters also told viewers that Amazon has spent “$800 million on increased wages and overtime pay during the pandemic.”

The Courier’s Tim Burke was first to report on the coordination.

KOCO News’ Zach Rael on Sunday revealed on Twitter that Amazon’s PR team sent the Oklahoma City station its pre-edited script in an attempt to sell the story as an “inside look” at the company’s coronavirus response.


At least 11 stations across the U.S. broadcasted the package, which was produced by Amazon spokesperson Todd Walker. 

Amazon said in a statement the script was published to Business Wire, “as are many other companies'” in-house content for media organizations.

