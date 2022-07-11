WATCH: Alex Jones Brandishes Knife, Threatens to Cut Off His Finger Live on Air as Tribute to His Audience

Controversial radio host Alex Jones took an alarming route when making an impassioned speech about his appreciation towards his audience.

On Sunday’s edition of The Alex Jones Show, emotions were high. The segment began with Jones praying to God to lead him in the right direction and do right by his audience.

“We have been given nothing but success, nothing but victory. It has been spectacular. And you, the viewers and listeners, you did this!” Jones said.

“And that’s why when I salute you — I’m not into self-harming, but I just actually want to take this dagger and just cut a finger off right on air to show you how much I appreciate you and what you’ve done,” he continued, taking a knife from a table near his broadcast desk.

As Jones held the knife to the base of his finger he said, “Giving up a finger to beat these people is nothing!”

“You have changed the world! You have stood up against evil. You have turned the tide and I salute you. And I thank you,” Jones said emotionally. “You’ve got that from the very bottom of my heart. You’ve got my full commitment, ’cause you need to know in the universe, they’re real people.”

“You need to know in the universe, there’s people like you, who aren’t evil, who don’t serve Satan. That’s why they all day say I’m an actor. All day, say I’m a fake. All day, say I’m a fraud with no evidence because they know I didn’t sell out to them. They know, you didn’t sell out to them!” he said as he put the knife away.

Listen above via InfoWars.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com