Ana Navarro railed against former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as it pertains to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which critics like herself blamed on Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election, and the aftermath – all while The View guest co-host said that Trump was illegitimately elected in 2016.

“There’s things which I think should transcend partisanship and should transcend politics, and a breach of the U.S. Capitol, an attack on our democratic principles and institutions should be one of those things, and I really blame Republicans at the top for capitulating to Trump,” said Navarro during The View on Tuesday, which has gone back to the hosts being remote amid the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“I blame Trump for continuing this environment of lies and conspiracy theories and not accepting that he lost, and encouraging and promoting what happened, the Big Lie and what happened on Jan. 6,” she continued. “He bears responsibility, and it’s not just me saying this.”

Navarro then quoted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemning Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 tragedy.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor seven days after the attack. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump.”

Navarro slammed McCarthy for re-embracing Trump. “That same Kevin McCarthy was at Mar-a-Lago kissing Trump’s,” said Navarro, who paused before saying, “ring.”

“And we’ve seen Republican after Republican who on Jan. 6 was shocked and calling for investigation, and for truth and for reaction and action from Trump. We’ve seen them bow down to Trump because they want to stay elected, and because they’re putting their own positions over democracy and over defending the U.S. institution of a legitimate election.”

Navarro went on to be hypocritical, having complained about Trump’s Big Lie, but then denied another legitimate election result:

Look, I felt – I felt that Donald Trump had not been legitimately elected. I felt he’d gotten help from the Russians, but you know what? It would have never occurred to me to make up arms against Donald Trump. That’s just not what we do in America. Our weapon of choice is voting, is democracy, it’s the ballot, and so I hope that people remember Jan. 6. You know why? You know how? By registering to vote. By making sure they know where they have to show up to vote because there are elections this year and they are so crucial.

The notion the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in that year’s election was debunked by a special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

“Ana, that sounds great, but 58 percent of the Republicans, your party, which you’re still a part of saying that Biden wasn’t, you know, legitimately elected to the White House even though there have been audits,” said View co-host Sunny Hostin, referring to the latest Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. “Even though there have been investigations in a half dozen states who debunked, you know, all those claims of voter fraud, but your party, 58 percent, the majority, still believes that. So what is the answer to that?”

“When we come back,” said co-host Joy Behar.

Navarro appeared to say that the answer to Hostin’s question is electing more Republicans like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

“Don’t speak. Don’t speak. Don’t speak,” Behar interjected. “Hold it for the next segment. We’ll be right back.”

Watch above, via ABC.

