WATCH: Bill Maher Hits Back At Trump For Calling Him Low-Rated Sleazebag — Gushes Over Biden Jobs News

Comic and pundit Bill Maher hit back at former President Donald Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag” — and praised President Joe Biden over the recent blockbuster jobs report for good measure.

Trump lashed out at Maher earlier this week, fake-tweeting in part “Bill Maher is a Low Ratings sleazebag who should never be shown on a Conservative Network. He doesn’t believe in anything we stand for, and never will. He’s laughing at you for being weak and stupid!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a chunk of his opening monologue to hitting back at Trump, then gushed over Biden for presiding over Friday’s huge jobs report:

Speaking of blimps, Donald Trump is in the news. Yeah, he was. I can tell the 24 campaign is already on. You know, he had his first rally in South Carolina last week and I could tell it’s on because he’s going at me again. Yesterday, he called me a low ratings sleazebag. Oh. I do not have low ratings. Say what you want to. Oh. He says. I’m a low, a low-rated sleazebag who laughs at conservatives because he thinks we’re weak and stupid. He’s so weak and stupid! But he’s got competition. This is interesting. We’ve we’ve we have an official race now. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is going to announce on February 15th. So that’s pretty interesting. And she’s got a great slogan to start her campaign. “The Republican Party now with women!” And. But here’s how I can really tell the campaign’s underway already. It’s only February of 23, but because Trump is starting to give people nicknames, she’s going to be Tricky Nikki or something you remember little Marco and low energy Jeb, and he’s going at it with Ron DeSantis. Ron Desanctimonious. I don’t even know what that means, he said. Ron Desanctimonious is a RINO globalist. Now, if you don’t have your English to Republican code books, RINO means not crazy enough, globalist means Jew. And Desanctimonious I think means I have dementia. I don’t know. He’s so weak and stupid. And oh. And another Republican is probably going to get in the race, former governor of Maryland Larry Hogan. Exactly. Yeah. Trump is not too worried about him. His nickname for him is Larry Hogan. But hey, you know what? If he’s going to go up against Biden, he’s going to have a tough time fighting on the economic front. We had the best jobs report, pretty much that I could ever remember. I think most people can remember over. Last month, we added over 500,000 jobs. They haven’t had a report like this since the moon landing. Or if you’re Marjorie Taylor Greene, the “moon landing.”

Watch above via HBO.

