Some reporters do live shots in front of crowds, some do it while skateboarding, but only a true journalist dares to go where the wild turkeys are.

CNN International reporter Anna Stewart reported on how the supply chain crisis could affect the delivery of Christmas turkeys.

She reported from Springate Farm in Essex, speaking with anchor Julia Chatterley Tuesday while surrounded by a rafter of turkeys.

Stewart highlighted the labor shortage issues and said, “This is one snapshot… of a huge problem facing the UK and right around the world, but in the UK it’s of course being exacerbated by Brexit.”

Chatterley noticed some turkeys getting really close and asked Stewart if she has food in her pockets.

Stewart laughed and explained, “These turkeys are great fun. They are very vocal. If you clap…”

She clapped and they all gobbled in unison.

Chatterley burst out laughing and invited her to end the segment with “another round of applause.”

Hopefully this will inspire other reporters to make similar outings. Reporting on beef shortages? Surround yourself with cows. Reporting on honey shortages? Head to the nearest apiary. Reporting on Halloween candy shortages? Track down a field of wild David S. Pumpkinses. (Pumpkinsi?)

You can watch the video above, via CNN.

