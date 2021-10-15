The term “story tag” or “live tag” is when a local reporter sums up a pre-recorded news package with a live stand-up summation in conversation with the news anchors back in the studio. Victor Williams, who reports for Detroit’s Local News4, just set the bar extremely high for the coolest and most unique live story tag delivered, perhaps ever.

Williams was covering a new skateboard park that is still under construction, and after the package ran he kicked off on his board and began summing up the details to the newsroom studio. The Detroit-based reporter spoke for about 20+ seconds, did some basic tricks (is that a fakie?), but never lost his train of thought or skipped a beat in his delivery. And it didn’t seem rehearsed either.

Williams tweeted out the clip, saying “In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit.”

The anchors in the studio were understandably blown away, laughing and saying “Victor you are so cool!” and not in a mocking but a manner that suggested genuine awe, if not a tinge of envy and concern that Victor Williams career at Detroit’s Local4 News might be on the rise, and they should keep an eye on him. Local news is a cutthroat game, but the smart money is on Williams here. Go, Victor, Go!

Watch above via WDIV.

