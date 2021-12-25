A British news anchor accidentally declared Pope Francis in an utterly brutal live news blunder, magnified by the fact that it took place on Christmas Day.

Kylie Pentelow, an anchor for the British network ITV, made the flub during her newscast Saturday evening. It happened as Pentelow was informing her audience about the Pope’s Christmas remarks at the Vatican.

“The Pope’s festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end,” Pentelow said. “He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need.”

Then, Pentelow said, “His death was announced…”

The anchor promptly caught herself.

“Uh, excuse me,” she said.

To her great credit, Pentelow immediately recovered and moved on to the next story. But the gaffe did not escape the notice of social media.

😲 Just to be clear, the Pope is ALIVE! https://t.co/PByYTqFUbX — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) December 25, 2021

Who amongst us hasn’t accidentally announced the death of the Pope to the entire nation on Christmas Day?https://t.co/mBRu63TSap — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 25, 2021

ITV news just announced the pope is dead* *he’s not dead x pic.twitter.com/yoL4LAJstO — Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) December 25, 2021

The Pope has risen pic.twitter.com/zRjWIgdV41 — David Jack (@DJack_Journo) December 25, 2021

Just to confirm, The Pope is not dead. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 25, 2021

Think you’ve had too many Christmas drinks? At least you’ve not just said the Pope has died on national news. pic.twitter.com/QsGWLxsNj5 — Adam Millington (@AdamGMillington) December 25, 2021

