WATCH: British News Anchor Accidentally Declares the Pope Dead in Brutal Christmas Day Blunder

Dec 25th, 2021
 

A British news anchor accidentally declared Pope Francis in an utterly brutal live news blunder, magnified by the fact that it took place on Christmas Day.

Kylie Pentelow, an anchor for the British network ITV, made the flub during her newscast Saturday evening. It happened as Pentelow was informing her audience about the Pope’s Christmas remarks at the Vatican.

“The Pope’s festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end,” Pentelow said. “He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need.”

Then, Pentelow said, “His death was announced…”

The anchor promptly caught herself.

“Uh, excuse me,” she said.

To her great credit, Pentelow immediately recovered and moved on to the next story. But the gaffe did not escape the notice of social media.

Watch above, via ITV.

