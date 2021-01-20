Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen kicked off the primetime special Celebrating America event for President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Springsteen opened the show by performing his hit song “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Hanks, who is hosting the event, was introduced following Springsteen’s performance, and highlighted Biden’s calls for unity, noting how divisive the previous weeks, and years, have been.

“The last few weeks, in the last few years, we’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land. But tonight, we ponder the United States of America,” Hanks said.”The practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our Constitution, the hope and dreams we all share for a more perfect union.”

“To some a presidential inauguration is a tradition, an act that marks the commitment of a new four-year term,” he added. “Yet, in truth, inauguration day is about much more than the swearing in of our next national leaders. This day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal.”

The actor went on to introduce several speakers who read memorable passages from the inaugural remarks of the nation’s past presidents.

