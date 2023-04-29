WATCH: CNN Anchors Caught Totally Off Guard By President Biden Suddenly Materializing on WHCD Dais

CNN’s live and unscripted coverage of the White House Correspondents Dinner does result in some awkward moments here and there, including when the correspondents and anchors were caught off guard realizing President Joe Biden had snuck onto the stage without their noticing.

Anchors John Berman and Jessica Dean at the anchor desk were speaking with CNN’s Harry Enten, Phil Mattingly, and Kaitlan Collins who were on the red carpet at the event when they were all surprised to suddenly realize that the president was on the stage.

They were making small talk and caught off guard when the camera cut to Biden on the dais, who seemed likewise unclear about what was going on, and the CNN crew tried to pick back up their banter and patter ahead of the start of the dinner.

It was a somewhat awkward moment but they recovered well enough to finish a bit where Berman asks the correspondents “who” they are wearing. Like a take on the Hollywood red carpet you see.

You had to be there.

Anyway, the host at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is comic Roy Wood Jr. of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The annual event is a chance for the host to roast politicians and media — theoretically both sides of the aisle — and the president to roast whoever but usually the other party. It is billed a celebration of free speech, and the exclusive event features many Hollywood stars alongside the media figures and political office holders.

CNN’s live coverage began at 8pm and includes both on site and in-studio commentary alongside the livestream of the speakers and the room.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com