WATCH: CNN Stops Blurring Middle Finger on Ukraine ‘Go F**k Yourself’ Stamp After John Berman Mocks Them for It

CNN anchor John Berman mocked his network for blurring out the middle finger on a Ukrainian stamp commemorating the heroes of the Battle of “Russian warship, go f**k yourself!”

As Mediaite reported on Monday, the Ukrainian postal service held a contest for a new postage stamp, and the winning design was of a Ukrainian soldier flipping off a passing Russian warship. The stamp features a sketch by an artist from Lviv named Boris Groh. It is a pictorial representation of the now-famous response from Ukrainian forces on Snake Island to a Russian vessel: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”

When CNN reported on the new stamp on Tuesday morning, however, the producers blurred the middle finger, which drew mockery from Berman.

Berman closed out Tuesday morning’s edition of New Day by declaring the stamps an example of “The Good Stuff,” and remarked “You know, Brianna, in the U.S., we have commemorative stamps like the Snoopy stamps. You know, honey, go buy me some of the Snoopy stamps, they can say, you know, ‘Honey, go buy me the go eff yourself stamps, Russian warships.”

Berman went on to observe that “We have tastefully blurred out the middle finger, though we repeatedly say, ‘Go eff yourself, Russian warships,’ but the middle finger there, God forbid anyone see that right there.”

Coincidentally or not, the blurring was absent when Jim Sciutto reported on the stamps at the end of the 10 o’clock hour.

Sciutto described the stamp as featuring “a soldier standing on Snake Island, you may remember that story, holding up… well, you can see it there, a middle finger, to the approaching warship.”

Co-anchor Erica Hill called it “a certain type of salute, as it’s known.”

Thus far, there is no word on when or how the general public will be able to purchase the stamps.

Watch above via CNN.

