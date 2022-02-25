Caught on Tape: Defiant Ukrainian Soldiers Tell Russians ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ Before Being Killed

Faced with a Russian warship on Thursday, a force of Ukrainian soldiers defending Snake Island in the Black Sea gave what was its likely final words to that opposition before being killed: Go f*ck yourself.

“I am a Russian military ship,” said a voice from someone on the ship. “Propose to put down arms or you will be hit. Acknowledge.”

A male Ukrainian voice could then be heard saying, “F*ck it as well.”

“Just in case,” a female voice can be heard saying.

“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself,” said the male Ukrainian.

All 13 Ukrainian soldiers defending the island were killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“All the defenders of Snake Island died, but they did not surrender,” he said.

Zelensky said that those soldiers would be posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine, the country’s highest honor for individuals.

According to Politico, Snake Island “is small but strategically important for the defense of Ukraine’s territorial waters and among its southernmost settlements” and was “captured by Russia.”

The Snake Island tragedy happened on the first day of Russia’s further military intervention of Ukraine. Throughout the week, the United States and its allies have announced sanctions against Russia. Bombings and cyberattacks have been felt throughout Ukraine. On Thursday night, Russian troops reportedly invaded the capital city of Kyiv.

Listen above, via CNN.

