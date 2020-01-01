WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Shows Off His New 2020 Tattoos on NYE

CNN’s Don Lemon had another eventful night hosting part of his network’s New Years Eve special, but his co-host, Brooke Baldwin, was very skeptical of his claim that he rang in the new year by getting tattooed.

As Lemon and Baldwin hosted CNN’s New Year programming from Nashville, the former repeatedly told his colleagues that he was dealing with some pain, even while repeatedly teasing an announcement to come later on. When the time came, Baldwin said she had “no idea” what was happening as Lemon took off his jacket and rolled up his sleeves.

“Did you seriously get a tattoo?” Baldwin asked.

“I might have,” Lemon answered.

After Lemon unfolded the band on his arm, Baldwin saw #Lemon2020 inked on there. She quickly accused Lemon of getting a fake tattoo, saying “no, it is not” real despite his insistence otherwise.

Baldwin repeatedly asked her producers to fill her in on the situation as Lemon started to reveal an identical tattoo on his other arm. Lemon claimed he was taking painkillers to deal with the pain, but Baldwin wouldn’t buy it, telling her colleague he’s “full of it.”

Baldwin: “Please tell me this is not a tattoo.” Lemon: “It really hurts.” Baldwin: “You are so pulling my chain. You are going to like…we’re going to get some water and that’s going to rub off.” Lemon: “No, I can’t. It’s not going to rub off. They told me not to really touch it because it might get infected.”

