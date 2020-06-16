MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell cut off President Donald Trump’s speech on his police reform executive order, calling it a “campaign rally speech” and criticizing the president for “inaccurately blaming the Obama Administration for not doing anything.”

As President Trump started to speak about the coronavirus pandemic during Tuesday’s White House event, Mitchell cut off the audio and commented, “As we’re watching the president, he started out talking about police reform and an executive order that he is going to be signing, but he has now launched into what would be a campaign rally speech, stating — inaccurately in fact — some facts about the pandemic.”

“Not acknowledging 116,000 deaths, but saying that even without a vaccine people are getting well, and basically also talking about the very good retail sales numbers today, the stock market, and touting his reelection hopes,” she continued.

“We did hear him say that he is in favor of banning chokeholds,” Mitchell went on, noting however that “he didn’t say that that would actually be in the executive order,” before criticizing Trump for “inaccurately blaming the Obama Administration for not doing anything about” police reform “when in fact the Trump Administration, the Trump White House dismantled President Obama’s post-Ferguson reforms and the additional consent decrees that were issued against police departments around the country.”

As reported by Reason in 2018, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions before his resignation “severely limited the Justice Department’s ability to enter into court-enforced decrees to reform police departments that have shown a pattern of civil rights violations.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

