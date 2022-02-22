WATCH: Correspondent Goes Viral for Filing Reports Live From Kyiv in Six Different Languages

By Joe DePaoloFeb 22nd, 2022
 

An AP correspondent who is on the ground Kyiv has gone viral for reporting in six different languages.

On Monday, Philip Crowther — whose work can be seen on Newsnation in the U.S. — posted a minute-long video in which he is seen filing reports in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The video immediately caught fire on social media, and as of this writing, has been seen by more than eight million people. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, viewers are, quite simply, in awe:

