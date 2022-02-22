An AP correspondent who is on the ground Kyiv has gone viral for reporting in six different languages.

On Monday, Philip Crowther — whose work can be seen on Newsnation in the U.S. — posted a minute-long video in which he is seen filing reports in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The video immediately caught fire on social media, and as of this writing, has been seen by more than eight million people. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, viewers are, quite simply, in awe:

Goals. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) February 22, 2022

Wow. What am I doing with my life? Kudos sir. Amazing. https://t.co/ioaHrbf7Vg — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 22, 2022

Are we sure that @PhilipinDC isn’t a robot? Six languages?! https://t.co/d2lonrfx8O — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 22, 2022

Luxembourgish?! Okay now that’s just showing off https://t.co/xuRvPSqgmi — Zach Despart (@zachdespart) February 22, 2022

.@PhilipinDC making all of us look bad here. Stop it, bro. Stop. https://t.co/hBLRCcpIBT — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2022

This is amazing. I’m so so jealous of people who speak other languages—let alone six! https://t.co/suQHLNfezD — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 22, 2022

And on TV no less! It’s hard enough to speak English on there sometimes. https://t.co/m3ZmsYF69k — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 22, 2022

——

