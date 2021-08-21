At a briefing on Saturday regarding Hurricane Henri, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared less than thrilled to be be asked about the sexual misconduct accusations against him and how the situation might affect the state’s emergency response.

The first question he was asked was whether there would be any impact on the response due to the ongoing transition of power, with the governor’s resignation effective on Monday. He was also asked about whether he would be able to focus on the situation, considering his legal problems and, again, the short remaining time in office.

In the third question on the subject, Cuomo lashed out, in a deliberate way, at being asked about what he characterized as nothing more than “Albany politics.”

“I don’t want to get into Albany politics, which is what has been going on for the past few months,” said Cuomo. “This is about a storm briefing to save lives of New Yorkers.”

“But you’re the Law Journal. If you think justice is to accept a complaint from a person, without investigation, and without credibility determinations, and without looking at past actions of a person, then you don’t know what the justice system is,” he said, simultaneously attacking Charlotte Bennett, the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, and the reporter asking the question.

He said something about not simply reiterating complaints without investigating them or saying “whether or not the law even applies to them,” and said “that’s not justice, that’s a bulletin board posting complaints.”

“I can make a complaint about you today. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s not true, but that’s why they do investigations,” said Cuomo, before then returning to warning New Yorkers to take the storm seriously.

Watch above, via Fox News.

