It’s funny how things change over time with just the right set of political circumstances.

Ever since the New York Times reported that John Bolton will claim in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump told him aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations he wanted into his political foes, the former national security adviser has become an instant pariah in Trumpworld. Bolton — who worked at Fox News for more than a decade — has seen his former Fox colleagues turn on him overnight, brutally condemning him for the alleged betrayal Trump. One of of the more comical flip floppers is, naturally, Dan Bongino.

In the last few days, Bongino repeatedly trashed Bolton on Twitter while diminishing the significance of his possibly testimony in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Regarding Bolton:

1) Nobody cares

2) The aid was delivered

3) The Ukrainians aren’t victims (just ask them)

4) The Democrats’ corruption in Ukraine is real

5) Nobody cares — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020

So many suckers are falling for this Bolton hoax. These people are so gullible. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020

John Bolton has disgraced himself. He flushed the remnants of his reputation down the bowl.

👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/Lo2im6ggH6 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020

John Bolton is a snake, who willingly played right into the police-state Democrats hands in the impeachment sham. He’s an embarrassment & a back stabber who sold out the one guy willing to give him a shot. He will be a GOP pariah from this point forward. I hope the $ was worth it — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 28, 2020

It’s interesting that Bongino would speak of Bolton this way since, like many Fox News pundits, he was not so long ago quite excited to see a colleague join the Trump administration. Back in March of 2018, Bongino insisted that Trump could expect loyalty from Bolton when the ambassador was hired to replace H.R. McMaster:

“One thing about Donald Trump we all know, and what I’ve heard from a lot of people who know him, and friends of mine who obviously still work there, is he prizes loyalty over anything else, everything. The thing about Donald Trump and his National Security Council is we’ve seen from the leaks is they’re people loyal to one thing. They’re loyal to themselves, they’re loyal to the swamp, and strangely, they’re loyal to the press that will screw them over in a minute. Now, he brings in John Bolton, and though John Bolton has some establishment ties, no one questions his loyalty. he’s gonna go in there, it’s going to be a housecleaning, and I think it’s exactly what Donald Trump needs to right this ship.”

How times have changed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

