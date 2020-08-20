The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention featured a tribute to the late congressman John Lewis.

Following remarks from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the DNC aired a tribute video, directed by Dawn Porter, on Lewis’ life and legacy fighting for civil rights.

The video featured commentary on Lewis from Ambassador Andrew Young, the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Stacey Abrams, and many others, as well as including footage of Lewis’ own words — from his speech at the March on Washington to the many House floor addresses he’s delivered over the years.

The tribute to Lewis was followed by John Legend and Common performing the song “Glory” from the film Selma.

You can watch above, via CNN.

