WATCH: Fox’s Trey Yingst Forced to Seek Cover from Russian Artillery During Report from Ukraine

Fox News’ Trey Yingst delivered a report from war-torn Ukraine which featured an interview that got derailed by the threat of a Russian artillery strike.

Yingst has produced a multitude of shocking reports from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the last several months, and on Tuesday, Fox News aired a new dispatch — as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the G7. The package opened with a shot of a massive explosion from Russia’s bombardment of Dnipro, and it swiftly moved to Yingst following Ukrainian soldiers during a re-supply on the front line.

In the piece, Yingst spoke to a Ukrainian commander about the current situation after the country’s recent counteroffensive against the Russian military. The interview was cut short, however, when they heard a sound in the air and they both ran for a nearby building. Yingst later filmed himself inside of a vehicle and explained “we could hear an artillery shell whiz overhead, so we got back in our cars and we’re heading for a safer location.”

The package went on with Yingst explaining Ukraine’s efforts to hold the land they took back from the Russians, and maintain their positions near the Russian border. He concluded by speaking with a Ukrainian woman who returned to her devastated home in the formerly occupied lands, who told him “We don’t know what to do or where to live. Let all the world see what they did here.”

The package aired on America’s Newsroom, where Dana Perino thanked Yingst for his brave reporting and Bill Hemmer called the footage “amazing stuff.”

Watch above via Fox News.

