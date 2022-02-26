WATCH: Fox’s Trey Yingst Shares Bloody Footage from Kyiv After Night of Deadly Fighting in the Streets

Reporters from around the world are in Ukraine, many in Kyiv, as the Russian invasion continues and fighting rages in the streets. Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst is among the journalists who are posting videos from the conflict on Twitter and Instagram, some of which are shocking, all of which are gripping and a glimpse into the nightmare that residents of the city face.

On Saturday, Yingst shared aftermath clips as a night of intense fighting turned into a sunrise over a still Ukrainian city with President Volodymyr Zelensky bravely walking the streets.

Yingst shared one clip in particular that offered a startling jolt of reality. His tweet warns the content is graphic. We add the same caution, this shows the result of a battle. There are no wounded or dead in this video, it’s simply a brief view of graphic aftermath. It is powerful in its quiet imagery. The photo below the video does show the body of a dead Russian solider.

WARNING: Graphic content below. Warning graphic: The aftermath of street battles overnight in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/LTVWTNoNa4 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

A photographer for the New York Times captured in this photograph what will surely become one of the war’s most indelible images, which was also shared online.

This photo of a dead Russian soldier outside Kharkiv reminds me of the Battle of Stalingrad. Images like these can have a huge impact. Please share it with any Russians you know and hope it impacts resistance to the war there.

Photo by Tyler Hicks/New York Times. pic.twitter.com/gmN8CgjQif — Anders Östlund (@andersostlund) February 26, 2022

Photojournalists and reporters are bringing the battles of Russia vs. the West to our computers, and like many other video journalists, Fox’s Yingst was able to illustrate some of the scale of the destruction Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine are facing.

A Russian missile hit a residential building this morning in Kyiv https://t.co/cu8ekJiVcD pic.twitter.com/puriVMhxHn — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

The people of Kyiv have taken up arms to defend their homes and way of life, coming out by the thousands to be armed and sent to fight.

Long lines of civilians in Kyiv today waiting to pick up weapons. The streets are mostly empty. A few grocery stores open and packed with people. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

In Ukraine, at the time of this post, night is falling again, and Yingst posted another clip a short time ago, showing that it will be another long one for the residents of Kyiv.

Journalists in the city of Kyiv and across Ukraine are delivering on the best ideals of their profession as this explosive and historic conflict continues to unfold. Where we can, Mediaite will try to highlight some of that outstanding reporting.

