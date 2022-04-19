Fox News’ Trey Yingst aired a series of tragic stories from Ukrainians who were mourning the death of humanity in a town that the Russians left in ruins.

Yingst has been reporting from Ukraine throughout Russia’s invasion of the country. On Tuesday, he released a compilation of interviews he did in Borodyanka, a town that was leveled by shelling and artillery fire.

Yingst’s first interview was with Yuriy Ostapchenko, who recalled how he had to bury his neighbor weeks ago after the Russians shot him dead. Ostapchenko showed Yingst the grave, which he had to cover up with roofing panels to prevent dogs from digging up the body.

“I heard the burst of gunfire,” Ostapchenko said. “He jumped into my backyard and fell over dead.”

Yingst continued his report by illustrating the destruction of Borodyanka’s residential areas, and the trauma inflicted upon Ukrainian citizens. This was accompanied by an interview with Mykola Gudzikevych, a Ukrainian man who was rendered homeless when his apartment building was destroyed.

Yingst’s 3rd interview was with Liubov Berestenko, an elderly woman who emotionally spoke of how the war reflects the cruelty of mankind.

“I want to speak to the mothers and sisters of Russian soldiers and to all the relatives of those criminals,” she said through a translator. “Why did you do this to us? For what? Are you not even human beings?”

Yingst summarized his report by saying Berestenko’s words “underscore what the Russians did to these innocent people. Took away their humanity. This is only a fraction of what is taking place across Ukraine.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

