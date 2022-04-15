Ukrainian Officials Find Over 900 Dead Civilians In Mass Graves Near Kyiv: ‘Simply Executed’

Shocking new reports out of Ukraine Friday revealed further atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops against the civilian population.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, told reporters that more than “900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces.”

The Associated Press reported on Friday that “most” of the bodies found in the mass graves were “fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were ‘simply executed.’”

Nebytov “cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds,” according to the report. “Consequently, we understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported live from the region on Friday and added details about the newly discovered mass graves.

‘There are more atrocities being uncovered,” Yingst said. “War crimes prosecutors located another mass grave digging up the remains of more than 900 residents,” he added.

“They were just living their days, trying to get food,” a Ukrainian prosecutor told Yingst via a translator. “Russian troops killed them for no reason.”

