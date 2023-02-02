WATCH: George Santos Walks Into Manu Raju’s Live Shot, Remains Painfully Silent Through Questions While Waiting for the Elevator

George Santos (R-NY) remained completely silent as CNN’s Manu Raju attempted a brutal interrogation of the congressman when he walked into the latter’s live report.

Raju was at the Capitol on Thursday to cover the House Republicans’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. As this was happening, Raju noticed Santos approaching, so he went up to the congressman and bombarded him with questions on his many lies and the accusations against him that have come to light.

The encounter lasted for about a minute, and Santos chose to ignore Raju while waiting for the elevator. As such, here’s a list of the questions Santos refused to answer:

Mr. Santos, can you explain? Did you set up a fake GoFundMe account to try to defraud and cheat a veteran out of $3,000? Can you explain [how] that happened? Mr. Santos, why does he have text messages saying that you set up this fake GoFundMe account? Mr. Santos, you’re facing a federal investigation here. This is very serious. Can you explain to your voters and your constituents what happened with this veteran? The conversations that you had with him? Mr. Santos? You have a chance now to clear up the fabrications from your career. You made up where you worked from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs. Why did you make that up, sir? Can you explain that to voters here? Are you going to resign? Wouldn’t it be better for your voters if you resigned your seat in Congress, sir?

Santos’ reticence is rather different from his last encounter with Raju, where he insulted the CNN reporter in response to his questions. Raju didn’t miss a beat, however, going right back to his Omar coverage after Santos escaped into the lift.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com