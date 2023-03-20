WATCH: GOP Congresswoman Suggests Trump Will Simply Blow Off Indictment and Not Show Up in Court

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) predicted Donald Trump being indicted by the New York district attorney will “blow over” because the former president will simply refuse to participate.

Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to predict a potential arrest on Tuesday. He told his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back” in response to reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is readying an indictment over alleged hush payments to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Appearing on Newsmax, Tenney predicted Trump would not show up in New York or cooperate with an indictment.

“It’s really the worst of our system on display here and it’s unfortunate, but I think this is all going to blow over because I don’t see any way that they’re actually going to get to appear in a court for sentencing or I mean for indictment or for any type of charge,” the congresswoman said.

Tenney dismissed the potential indictment as simple “grandstanding” on the part of Bragg.

As was pointed out for Tenney, Trump’s lawyers previously released a statement saying he would cooperate with authorities should an indictment come. A spokesperson for the former president also released a statement shortly after Trump’s all-caps Truth Social message, claiming there is no actual proof that an indictment will come this week.

The statement read:

There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice [Department] and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!

