WATCH: Jared Kushner Serves Up a Rambling Word Salad When Fox News’ Hemmer Asks If He’d Work in a Trump White House Again

Former Trump adviser Jared Kushner gave a convoluted answer when asked if he would work for his father-in-law again if he were re-elected to the White House.

Kushner joined America’s Newsroom on Wednesday as part of his promotional tour for his new autobiography: Breaking History: A White House Memoir. During his interview, Fox News’ Dana Perino asked if he regretted any unfinished business from his days in the Trump administration, which led to Kushner talking about how Trump’s border wall was never built to completion.

As the interview began to wrap up, Bill Hemmer interjected to ask Kushner when Trump will decide to run for 2024 (even though he obviously intends to).

“With Trump, you never know,” Kushner answered, so Hemmer quickly moved to his second question: “Will you work for him again?”

Kushner’s answer:

Working for him was an honor. I write in the book about how it was a different experience. I’m very proud of the things I got done. It is a big toll, working in Washington…I don’t want people who are from the private sector to be scared to go to Washington. I think that that’s what our founders wanted. They wanted people to leave their farm, go and serve, then go back to their farm. It takes a big toll, but you can get a lot of things done…

Hemmer interrupted to ask if that was a “maybe,” but Kushner plowed on while remaining ambiguous:

We need not the career political class who have been doing it for 30 years. We need people with different perspectives, outsider approaches, people with real life business experience coming to Washington. That’s what President Trump did. He brought a lot of people like him, but now he’s got a lot of very qualified people with him who I think could help him do things in ways he didn’t have in the beginning of his first term. So for me right now, I’m enjoying my life in the private sector and loving the time with my kids.

Hemmer finished by taking the “maybe,” though Kushner seemed to nod at Perino when she said she interpreted his answer as a “no.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

