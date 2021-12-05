WATCH: Jeanine Pirro Blames Michigan School Shooting on ‘Liberal School Personnel’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro has decided that the villains in the tragedy of the Oxford High School shooting are the “liberal school personnel” who failed to take disciplinary action against alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Pirro used her Saturday night Justice opening monologue to rip into the “Soros-funded DAs,” “liberal laws passed by Progressive Democrats” and other Leftist forces she believes are “endangering the rest of us” with a lack of strength in law enforcement. The Fox News host tried to bolster her argument by noting how Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspected perpetrator behind the Waukesha Christmas parade crash, was out on bail despite being a a lengthy history of criminal offenses. This was before he allegedly killed six people and injured dozens more by driving his SUV through a crowd of people.

“This career criminal was out on $1,000 bail because an inept, lazy assistant district attorney…asked for $1,000 bail for a guy who had just jumped bail and a guy with a 50-page rap sheet,” Pirro said. “Add to that, a lazy court commissioner who decided $1,000 was good for a career criminal, sex offender, domestic violence batterer, gun toting, drug-dealing degenerate. And he allowed Brooks out on to the streets to victimize a whole community.”

From there, Pirro turned to the Oxford shooting, which has drawn a great deal of media attention since Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, were arrested amid accusations of failing to properly heed warning signs about their son’s disturbing behavior. The way Pirro sees it, school officials should have taken greater action against Crumbley before the massacre — for which he will be charged as an adult for terrorism and first-degree murder.

“Then, there is Oxford, Michigan, with Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed 4 students and injured 7 others including a teacher for no reason, because liberal school personnel should’ve known Crumbley had a gun, or at least, had access to one, but never bothered to ask. The very reason they told his parents to come to class instead of suspending him immediately, and then they let him go right back into class.”

Crumbley’s parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fact that they bought their son a gun as a Christmas present, but they left it un-secure and he took it. This adds to the accusation that they were negligent to the concerns involved with their son.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com