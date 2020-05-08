Jimmy Kimmel aired a video of Vice President Mike Pence asking to carry empty boxes of PPE “just for the camera,” but a full C-SPAN video, flagged by Buzzfeed’s David Mack, shows he was actually joking around with other White House officials.

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel aired the gotcha video of Pence, but it cuts out at a misleading point, painting a completely false narrative:

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

“Here he is with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a healthcare center, and doing his best to lift them, what a hero — just barely in the door,” Kimmel mocked. “And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going, listen in closely here.”

Kimmel then showed a video that ends after Pence asks if he can carry the empty boxes “just for the camera,” but an extended version shows him laughing and closing the van door, implying the question was a joke.

“Those are empty sir, we’re good to go,” a White House official said to the vice president.

“Well can I carry the extra ones just for the camera?” Pence joked.

“Absolutely, they’re a lot easier,” the official said laughing. Pence then laughs, closes the van door, and walks away.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

